Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

