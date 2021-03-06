Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Update

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 755,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

STMP traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.51. 780,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.67.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

