Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.