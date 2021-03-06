Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 230,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NYSE:SMP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.69. 227,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $8,537,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

