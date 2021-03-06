Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

