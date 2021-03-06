Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,671,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,040 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 7.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 2.52% of Starbucks worth $3,174,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after purchasing an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $72,008,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,353. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.