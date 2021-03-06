STASIS EURO (EURS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $392,839.00

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.87 million and approximately $392,839.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.41 or 0.00754009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00059718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00042903 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

