State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,890 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,947,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Truist upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of ONEM opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,674 shares of company stock valued at $43,118,725 over the last 90 days.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

