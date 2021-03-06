State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of National Research worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Research by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 524.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 34.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $3,156,906.06. Also, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC opened at $52.77 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.