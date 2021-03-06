State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

