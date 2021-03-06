State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 214,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

