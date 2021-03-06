State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

AMBA stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $194,873.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

