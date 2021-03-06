State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.17 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABM opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,309.85 and a beta of 1.25. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

