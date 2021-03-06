State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $62.40 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

