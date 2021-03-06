State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 513.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

