State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,921,989 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 128,263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Microsoft worth $2,206,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.