State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stamps.com by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMP stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $325.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.76 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,253 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

