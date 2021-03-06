State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,730 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $20,405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,383,000 after buying an additional 313,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 269,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 201,827 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.