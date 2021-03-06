State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.54 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

