State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 206,041 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMD. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

CMD stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.39.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

