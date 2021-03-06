State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,520 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Itron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,444,000 after buying an additional 360,091 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Itron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 263,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Itron by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.85.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

