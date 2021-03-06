State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,610 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in CONMED by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in CONMED by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,093.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,106,023.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,573 shares of company stock worth $4,422,864 in the last three months. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.