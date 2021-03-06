State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,650 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock worth $3,812,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

