State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

AWR opened at $70.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.