State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,920 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.