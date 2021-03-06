State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,950 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.