Status Hits Market Capitalization of $304.84 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Status has a market cap of $304.84 million and $43.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0878 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.49 or 0.00767435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00060358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00043059 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

