Status (SNT) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Status has a market cap of $294.56 million and approximately $15.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.06 or 0.00757733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00031503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043190 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.