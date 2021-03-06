Stealth Market Capitalization Achieves $8.38 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Stealth token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $28,438.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stealth has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00018755 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,813,113 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.