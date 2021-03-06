StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,578,165 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 4.40% of StealthGas worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.70 on Friday. StealthGas Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

