Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $39.60 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00012986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $39.60 million and $8.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,276,529 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.