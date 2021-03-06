Steem Dollars (SBD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.34 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $6.31 or 0.00012986 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.60 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,588.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.13 or 0.01021092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00367775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00030763 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019878 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,276,529 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

