Steem Market Capitalization Hits $178.23 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Steem has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $178.23 million and approximately $21.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,709.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.59 or 0.01023110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.73 or 0.00367588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002694 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,326,845 coins and its circulating supply is 376,352,751 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

