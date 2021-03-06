Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Steem has a total market cap of $166.26 million and $14.56 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,781.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.34 or 0.01026213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00376584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031236 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002509 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,312,767 coins and its circulating supply is 376,338,673 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

