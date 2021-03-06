Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,473 shares during the period. Stereotaxis accounts for 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Stereotaxis worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 207,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

