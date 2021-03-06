stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $281.33 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,528.78 or 0.03204666 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $281.33 million and approximately $65,885.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00467610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00078901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00051586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00459553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 184,022 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.