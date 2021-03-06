StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 28th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axar Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneMor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 161,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StoneMor by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 121,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneMor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.81. 406,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,726. StoneMor has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

