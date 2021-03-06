Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Stoneridge makes up approximately 3.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.48% of Stoneridge worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRI stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.07 million, a P/E ratio of -123.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

