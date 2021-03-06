Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Storeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storeum has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Storeum has a market cap of $4,361.36 and $56.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006501 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005983 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Storeum Coin Profile

STO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

