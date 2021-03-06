STRAKS (STAK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $87,692.46 and approximately $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,630.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.25 or 0.03381081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.60 or 0.00371375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.19 or 0.01020329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.62 or 0.00418713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00369071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00254439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00022841 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

