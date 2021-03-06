Stratis (STRAX) One Day Volume Tops $3.02 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $164.61 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018647 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000454 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,906,936 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.