Stratis Trading Up 22.8% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $187.89 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018907 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,926,466 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

