Streamr Trading Up 15.9% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Streamr has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $83.18 million and $6.50 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.39 or 0.00773565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00030742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00043186 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.