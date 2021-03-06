StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $3,309.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,390,393,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,977,199,453 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

