Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.20% of Summit Materials worth $187,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.18 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

