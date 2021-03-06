SUN Market Cap Hits $72.69 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One SUN token can now be purchased for approximately $15.18 or 0.00031835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $72.69 million and approximately $200.21 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.66 or 0.00466970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00078309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00082962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.13 or 0.00463749 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,788,573 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

