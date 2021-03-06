SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Down 22.9% in February

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
SXC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 1,608,317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
