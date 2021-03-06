Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 113,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.