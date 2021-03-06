Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.

Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $41.55.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.