Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.
Shares of Sundrug Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $41.55.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
