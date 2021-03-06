SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,316,800 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 28th total of 11,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other SunHydrogen news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,326,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,861,219. SunHydrogen has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

